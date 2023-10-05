Moldovan President Condemns Russian Missile Strike On Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Moldovan President Maia Sandu has responded to the Russian attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, which killed 51 people.

The Moldovan leader reported this on the X social media platform, Ukrinform reports.

"Deeply disturbed by Russia's attack on eastern Ukraine today, killing so many innocent people. Moldova vehemently condemns this yet another violent act of aggression by Russia. Today - and everyday - we stand in solidarity with Ukraine," she wrote.

On October 5, Russian troops launched a missile strike on a cafe in the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region, when a memorial service was held. Fifty-one people were killed and six others were injured. Two of them are in grave condition.

It emerged later that DNA samples would be collected from the residents of the village to identify their relatives. The identities of 35 victims have been established so far.