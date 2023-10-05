Zelensky, Sunak Discuss Lasting Global Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have discussed efforts to secure long-term global support for Ukraine.
The head of state announced this on the X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), Ukrinform reports.
"During our meeting, Rishi Sunak and I discussed efforts to secure lasting global support for Ukraine. Ukraine and the UK will continue and expand defense cooperation," Zelensky wrote.
Video: Office of the President of Ukraine
Zelensky and Sunak also discussed grain export routes and agreed on the need to protect freedom of navigation in the Black Sea.
Zelensky is on a working visit to Spain.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
