Spacex Founder's Baku Congress Tweet Hits Record-Shattering Reactions (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Elon Musk's tweet
about the congress in Baku has gained a record number of reactions,
Trend reports.
The founder of SpaceX, Elon Musk, in connection with the award
of the World Space Award of the International Astronautical
Federation for achievements in the field of space at the 74th
International Astronautical Congress in Baku, shared a publication
on his official page on the X (Twitter).
In general, 3,675 comments were left under his publication,
12,200 reposts were made, 92,400 likes were put, and the tweet
gained 15.2 million views.
Elon Musk spoke online between 17:45 (GMT+4) and 18:45 (GMT+4)
Baku time at an event at the Heydar Aliyev Center.
The 74th International Astronautical Congress started on October
2 in Azerbaijan. Baku hosted this prestigious event for the first
time in 1973, during the leadership of Azerbaijan under the great
leader Heydar Aliyev. The congress is being held in Azerbaijan
again after 50 years.
