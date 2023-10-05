Charles Michel Invites Leaders Of Azerbaijan, Armenia To Brussels

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A meeting between
the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, organized by the EU, is
scheduled to take place this month, European Council President
Charles Michel, said, Trend reports.
He noted that the parties have already been informed about the
upcoming meeting in Brussels.
"I informed both leaders that they will be invited to Brussels
before the end of October," Michel said.
