Charles Michel Invites Leaders Of Azerbaijan, Armenia To Brussels


10/5/2023 3:08:55 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia, organized by the EU, is scheduled to take place this month, European Council President Charles Michel, said, Trend reports.

He noted that the parties have already been informed about the upcoming meeting in Brussels.

"I informed both leaders that they will be invited to Brussels before the end of October," Michel said.

