Armenians Destroy Azerbaijani Graves - Footage Of Massacre In Garadaghli (VIDEO)

(MENAFN
- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5.
New facts of
Armenian vandalism are being revealed in the territories of
Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.
The destruction of the Garadaghli cemetery in the Khojavend
region is another proof of Armenian atrocities.
The massive and deliberate destruction of Azerbaijani
cemeteries, desecration of graves and mockery of the bodies of the
dead, plunder of tombstones during the period of Armenian
occupation is a crime against humanity. In total, during the
occupation, more than 900 cemeteries were either completely
destroyed or the remains were removed and desecrated.
The systematic destruction of dozens of Azerbaijani cemeteries
in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Zangilan, Kalbajar and Jabrayil has been
documented. The graves were desecrated, traces of their destruction
by heavy construction equipment, damage to tombstones, and
exhumation of human remains were found.
With these vile acts, the Armenians deprived the Azerbaijanis
who returned to their native lands of the opportunity to visit the
graves of their relatives and friends.
The Armenians, who throughout history committed genocide of the
Turkic peoples, at the end of the twentieth century committed
another crime against humanity - the genocide in Garadaghli.
On February 17, 1992, the village of Garadaghli was occupied by
Armenian armed gangs. The village of Garadaghli, whose residents
heroically fought against the Armenian occupiers, was occupied and
burned, and genocide was committed against the civilian population.
During the occupation, 118 people were captured and 33 people were
shot.
Such barbaric executions as beheading, burying alive, pulling
out teeth, long-term deprivation of food and drink, beating to
death and similar crimes against humanity were used against
captured Azerbaijanis. As a result of the genocide committed by
Armenia at the state level, in the village of Garadaghli, two
families lost four people each, 43 families lost their heads, and
146 children were left orphans. During the attack of the Armenian
armed forces on Garadaghli, 10 women and 8 school-age children were
killed. 91 people were killed in the village, that is, every tenth
resident. As a result of the occupation, 200 residential buildings,
a cultural center, a school with 320 places, a hospital with 25
beds and other facilities, as well as historical, religious,
cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis were
destroyed in the village. About 800 village residents became
internally displaced.
The tragedy in Garadaghli is one of the bloodiest pages of the
policy of genocide that Armenians have always carried out against
the Azerbaijani people.
