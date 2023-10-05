Armenians Destroy Azerbaijani Graves - Footage Of Massacre In Garadaghli (VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)New facts of Armenian vandalism are being revealed in the territories of Azerbaijan liberated from occupation, Trend reports.

The destruction of the Garadaghli cemetery in the Khojavend region is another proof of Armenian atrocities.

The massive and deliberate destruction of Azerbaijani cemeteries, desecration of graves and mockery of the bodies of the dead, plunder of tombstones during the period of Armenian occupation is a crime against humanity. In total, during the occupation, more than 900 cemeteries were either completely destroyed or the remains were removed and desecrated.

The systematic destruction of dozens of Azerbaijani cemeteries in Fuzuli, Aghdam, Zangilan, Kalbajar and Jabrayil has been documented. The graves were desecrated, traces of their destruction by heavy construction equipment, damage to tombstones, and exhumation of human remains were found.

With these vile acts, the Armenians deprived the Azerbaijanis who returned to their native lands of the opportunity to visit the graves of their relatives and friends.

The Armenians, who throughout history committed genocide of the Turkic peoples, at the end of the twentieth century committed another crime against humanity - the genocide in Garadaghli.

On February 17, 1992, the village of Garadaghli was occupied by Armenian armed gangs. The village of Garadaghli, whose residents heroically fought against the Armenian occupiers, was occupied and burned, and genocide was committed against the civilian population. During the occupation, 118 people were captured and 33 people were shot.

Such barbaric executions as beheading, burying alive, pulling out teeth, long-term deprivation of food and drink, beating to death and similar crimes against humanity were used against captured Azerbaijanis. As a result of the genocide committed by Armenia at the state level, in the village of Garadaghli, two families lost four people each, 43 families lost their heads, and 146 children were left orphans. During the attack of the Armenian armed forces on Garadaghli, 10 women and 8 school-age children were killed. 91 people were killed in the village, that is, every tenth resident. As a result of the occupation, 200 residential buildings, a cultural center, a school with 320 places, a hospital with 25 beds and other facilities, as well as historical, religious, cultural monuments and cemeteries belonging to Azerbaijanis were destroyed in the village. About 800 village residents became internally displaced.

The tragedy in Garadaghli is one of the bloodiest pages of the policy of genocide that Armenians have always carried out against the Azerbaijani people.