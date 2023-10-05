MP Tural Ganjaliyev Leaves His Post As Chairman Of Azerbaijan-Canada Working Group


10/5/2023 3:08:52 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. Azerbaijani MP Tural Ganjaliyev has left the post of chairman of the Azerbaijan-Canada parliamentary working group, Trend reports.

Will be updated

