Washington Trust Announces Date Of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release, Conference Call And Webcast

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WESTERLY, R.I., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH ), the publicly owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company , will release third quarter 2023 earnings and host a conference call with the Corporation's executives as follows:

Earnings Release:



Monday, October 23, 2023, After Market Closes Conference Call:



Tuesday, October 24, 2023, 8:30 a.m.

ET Participant Dial In:



1-833-470-1428 (Toll-Free) Access Code:



431699 Webcast:





Washington Trust Bancorp's website,



Teleconference Replay:

A recording will be available until Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Replay Number US:



1-866-813-9403 (Toll-Free) Access Code:



734631

ABOUT WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP, INC.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.

("the Corporation),

NASDAQ: WASH , is the publicly-owned holding company of The Washington Trust Company ("Washington Trust", "the Bank"), with $7.0 billion in assets as of June 30, 2023. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust

is recognized as the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust values its role as a community bank and is committed to helping the people, businesses, and organizations of New England improve their financial lives. The Bank offers a wide range of commercial banking , mortgage banking , personal banking and wealth management

services through its offices in Rhode Island, Connecticut and Massachusetts

and a full suite of convenient digital tools. Washington Trust is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information, visit the Corporation's website at washtrust , or the Bank's website at .

