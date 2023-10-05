Eritrea: Tour To Historical Sites In Southern Red Sea Region

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The Ministry of Tourism branch in the Southern Red Sea Region organized a tour of historical sites for staff members of various line ministries in the region in connection with World Tourism Day.

The tour that was carried out at Rehaita, Southern Denkalia is part of the effort to develop domestic tourism in the country.

Mr. Girmay Mesfun, from the branch office, said that the tour commenced in Rehaita which is rich in cultural civilization, heritage and which has considerable geopolitical and economic value that continues to the sea shores and nearby islands.

When welcoming the tour participants, Sultan Abdulkadir Dawd of Rehaita emphasized the importance of the trip in helping the visitors better understand their own history and urged increased participation in heritage preservation.

The tour, according to the participants, will significantly contribute in deepening their understanding of the region's rich cultural and historical history. They also advocated for the organization of similar tours to other historical sites in the region.

