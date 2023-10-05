Uganda: Members Of Parliament Call For Improved Teacher Welfare

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Members of Parliament have called for improved teacher's welfare as Uganda joins the rest of the world to celebrate the World Teachers' Day on Thursday, 05 October, 2023.

The calls followed a statement by the Minister of State for Primary Education, Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu during the House sitting chaired by Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa on Wednesday, 04 October 2023.

According to Kaducu, teachers constitute one of the largest human resources dedicated to nurturing the young generation and are frontline participants in educational reforms playing a critical role in ensuring quality schooling worldwide.

She highlighted that the day is meant to raise public awareness on teachers' issues to enable recognition of their special value in education.

“Our government is committed to providing quality education to all and teachers are a critical ingredient in this process”, she said.

Adjumani East County Member of Parliament, Hon. James Mamawi decried the poor welfare of the teachers saying that the issue still remains a challenge and government should work on improving it.

Bungokho County South MP, Hon. Robert Wandwasi said that the Ministry of Education should accord a budget for teachers' human resource development for skills advancement adding that this will facilitate the requirement that all teachers have a university degree.

Sheema District Woman Representative, Hon. Naome Kibaaju wondered why many teachers who passed the national interviews have not yet been deployed.

“Why do we have many teachers that did interviews and excelled not been deployed up to now? I wish to request the minister to come up with a statement because our people want to know,” she said.

Tepeth County MP, Hon. Albert Lokoru petitioned government to provide extra allowances to teachers in hard-to-reach areas.

“I come from Karamoja and there are schools that are in very remote areas. Government should consider allowances for the hard-to-reach areas so that all our children can access education”, he said.

Kaducu said the teaching profession is under reform with a National Teachers' Policy in the offing.

This year's celebration is under the theme, 'The teachers we need for the education we want: the global imperative to reverse the teacher shortage'.

The national celebrations will be held at the Kololo Independence Grounds with the Minister for Education and Sports, Hon. Janet Museveni expected to officiate.

