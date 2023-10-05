Philippine Embassy In Cairo Successfully Repatriates 12 Filipino Evacuees From Port Sudan

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

Download logo



The Philippine Embassy in Cairo assisted a group of 12 overseas Filipinos who evacuated Sudan and are now headed home to the Philippines 03 October 2023.

Philippine Embassy in Cairo Vice Consul Bojer Capati recently traveled on an Assistance-To-Nationals (ATN) mission to Port Sudan, a city in western Sudan to assist the Filipinos in their required documentation, and returned to Cairo with the 10 adult and two minor Filipinos. The Filipinos transited in Cairo and boarded from there to Manila on the same day. They are now in the Philippines.

In total, 830 Filipinos left Sudan through the assistance of the Philippine government since the start of the Sudan conflict in April 2023.



The Department of Foreign Affairs and the Philippine Embassy in Cairo continue to advise all Filipinos who are still in Sudan to leave the country immediately to ensure their safety.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Department of Foreign Affairs, Republic of the Philippines.