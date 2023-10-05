Ukrainian President Calls For Additional European Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MADRID, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday urged European leaders to unite in the face of the "Russian aggression" on his country and provide additional aid to his embattled people.

Zelensky, who was speaking at the inaugural session of the European Political Community (EPC) third meeting, grouping leaders of 47 European states and institutions, said "Ukraine will win the war and ensure Europe's freedom and future."

The Ukrainian leader said the further assistance to his war-afflicted nation is necessary to protect Europe against future Russian aggression, indicating that his forces have been acting as a shield in the face of the Russian forces, offensive of whom might eventually spill over to nearby European countries, as he hinted.

For his part, President of the European Council Charles Michel, said the meeting affirms necessity of boosting cooperation and facing various challenges namely the energy crisis, cyber security, climatic change and influx of immigration seekers into the continent.

He affirmed that Europe would continue to provide military, political and financial aid to Ukraine, indicating that a new package of sanctions would be slapped on Russia.

For her part, Chairperson of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen affirmed necessity to continue backing the Ukraine and "restore security and peace for the Europeans."

Agenda of the two-day meeting held in Granada tackles digitization, artificial intelligence, energy and environmental affairs, geopolitical challenges and the war in Ukraine. It also addresses expansion of the EU, war in the Ukraine and immigration.

The EPC had been established in line with a proposal by French President Emmanuel Macron that had been made amid the escalating conflict with Russia due to its war on Ukraine, seeking closer pan-European political coordination vis a vis common security and economic challenges.

The group met for the first time in Prague in October last year. The meeting involved representatives of the EU 27 member states in addition to 17 non-EU countries, namely Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bosnia, Georgia, Iceland, Kosovo, Lichtenstein, Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, the UK -- excluding Russia and the Belarus.

The group is a consultancy platform for addressing issues such as dealing with nations that have withdrawn from the union namely the UK, tackling issues of common concern, bolstering regional security, boosting pan-Europe dialogue and tackling unresolved issues at the European level. (end)

hnd











MENAFN05102023000071011013ID1107198262