France Alarmed At Iran's Mounting Ballistic Activities

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- France on Thursday urged Iran to put limits to its "ballistic activities" for they pose a threat to regional stability as Paris said.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Tehran's launch of a satellite, last week, "contradicted" Security Council Resolution 2231, noting that the technology employed in the launch were similar to those used for launching ballistic missiles.

Such activity came as part of a pattern of recurring breaches of the Resolution 2231, it said, as part of "nuclear escalation since years back."

France along with its allies would remain "on full alert" to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, the foreign ministry added.

Iran declared on the 27th of the past month launching satellite "Nour-3," its third military satellite to be thrust into the orbit. (end)

