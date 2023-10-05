EU Condemns Russian Attacks In North-Eastern Ukraine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The European Union Thursday condemned a Russian attack targeting a cafe and a grocery store in the settlement of Hroza in Kupiansk, Kharkiv oblast, in north-eastern Ukraine killing at least 50 people.

"This was yet another heinous attack against innocent civilians, in addition to Russiaآ's continued daily indiscriminate attacks near the frontlines; just earlier today Russia attacked a hospital in Beryslav, Kherson region," said EU High Representative Josep Borrell in a statement.

"Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes. Russiaآ's leadership, all commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities will be held to account. There will be no impunity for war crimes," he added. (end)

