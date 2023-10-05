Defense Minister Urges Navy To Be Vigilant

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Sheikh Ahmad Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday affirmed necessity of maximum vigilance and readiness to safeguard Kuwait's security including the territorial waters.

The minister made the affirmation during an inspection visit TO Mohammad Al-Ahmad naval base where he urged the naval troops to seek higher preparedness and expressed good wishes to them in their service for the homeland under the sagacious leadership of His Highness the Amir, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and His Highness the Crown prince.

Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad, during the inspection, was briefed about the missions accorded to the naval force, overhaul programs and training courses. He also examined some naval pieces, workshops and units. (end)

