Kuwait To Host Int'l Hockey Tourney In April

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Winter Games Club declared on Thursday that the country would host the international tournament of 2024 due in April.
The club president, Fehaid Al-Ajmi, said in remarks to KUNA that the decision came during a meeting of the International Ice Hockey Federation' general assembly currently held in Hungary. Kuwait was represented at the assembly by the club technical director, Mishaal Al-Ajmi.
Fehaid Al-Ajmi indicated that Kuwait earned the honor to host the games due to full preparedness to organize the international games in the country. (end)
