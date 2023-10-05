New Copy Of Holy Quran In Jordan Soon - Awqaf Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra)-- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Mohammad Khalayleh, on Thursday, said that a new copy of the Kingdom's Quran will be released soon in various sizes.Based on Jordan's keenness to serve the Holy Quran, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, the new copy will be printed in the ministry's printing press, which was recently rehabilitated, Khalayleh said during an inauguration of a Quranic center in Jerash governorate.Khalayleh pointed out the importance of the role of Qur'an teaching centers in establishing the Prophet Mohammad's approach in our daily lives.