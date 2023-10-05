PSD Director, UN Official Discuss Security Ties

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra)-- Public Security Directorate (PSD) Director Maj. Gen. AbeidAllah Maaitah, on Thursday, met with the UN's Under-Secretary-General and High Representative for Disarmament Affairs Izumi Nakamitsu.During a meeting in his office, Maaitah along with Nakamitsu discussed ways to cement bilateral cooperation in various scopes including security and humanitarian spheres.For her part, Nakamitsu praised the PSD's continued cooperation with the UN and its contribution to achieving peace and security, through continuous efforts provided by Jordan.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.