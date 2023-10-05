Registration Opens For Media Coverage Of UNESCO-Partnered Conference In Dead Sea

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - The Ministry of Government Communications has opened registration for local, Arab, and international media outlets interested in covering the upcoming conference, "Media and Information Literacy in Digital Spaces."This event, organized in collaboration with UNESCO, is set to take place from the 23rd to the 25th of this month at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Center in the Dead Sea region, under royal patronage.Media professionals, including those from local, Arab, and foreign satellite channels, as well as foreign news agencies, are invited to apply for accreditation. Interested parties should reach out to for registration details and coverage guidelines.Following the initial contact, the Ministry will respond via email to gather necessary information and provide further instructions.The Ministry emphasized the importance of timely submissions, noting that the deadline for accreditation applications is the eighth of this month. Once approved, media professionals will receive details regarding permit submission dates and locations through email.This collaboration with UNESCO during the "Global Media and Information Literacy Week" underscores the importance of media literacy in today's digital age and aims to foster a more informed and discerning public.