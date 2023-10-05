Army Chief Visits Orange Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Major General Yousef Huneiti, on Thursday visited Orange Jordan.Huneiti was received by the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors, Shabib Amari.Amari briefed the army chief on services provided by the company in communications, networks and Internet lines, in addition to the developments taking place in communications and cybersecurity fields.Major General Huneiti expressed his admiration for the distinguished level and technological development that Orange Jordan has reached.