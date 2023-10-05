Anti-Human Trafficking National Strategy Approved

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - The national anti-human trafficking committee approved the 2023-2026 anti-human trafficking national strategy.The strategy was approved in a the committee meeting held Thursday, at the Ministry of Justice, in the presence of Minister of Justice, Chairman of the Committee, Ahmed Ziadat. the Chief Public Prosecutor, the Ministry Secretary General for Justice for Judicial Affairs, the Vice President, the Ministry of Labor Secretary General, the National Center for Human Rights Commissioner General, Director of the Criminal Investigation Department, and members of the Committee who represent various relevant ministries and agencies.Minister Ziadat said approving the 2023-2026 anti-human trafficking national strategy as a comprehensive national plan enhances relevant efforts through the national committee and in partnership and cooperation with all relevant national authorities, civil society institutions and partner organizations.The strategy includes four themes: prevention, protection, preliminary investigation and prosecution, and partnership and international cooperation. It also includes twelve strategic goals and a number of sub-goals, and an executive plan to achieve those goals.