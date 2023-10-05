Nepal's Foreign Minister Meets Ambassador Of Qatar


10/5/2023 3:02:49 PM

Kathmandu: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal HE Narayan Prakash Saud met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal HE Mishal bin Mohammed Ali Al Ansari.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

