Nepal's Foreign Minister Meets Ambassador Of Qatar

Kathmandu: The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal HE Narayan Prakash Saud met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Nepal HE Mishal bin Mohammed Ali Al Ansari.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.
