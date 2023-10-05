Aidentified Launches Data Insights Scan (Discover), A Snowflake Native App In The Data Cloud

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DIScover to provide valuable insights about the health, completeness and accuracy of first-party data for joint customers

BOSTON, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AIdentified, a leading first-party data enrichment company, today announced the launch of its Data Insights Scan, a Snowflake Native App , on Snowflake Marketplace . DIScover

is an app native to the Snowflake

Data Cloud that

will provide clients with aggregated insights regarding the completeness, accuracy and health of their first-party customer and prospect data.

Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, announced that the Snowflake Native App Framework (public preview on AWS) is now available for developers to build and test apps natively in the Data Cloud with additional distribution and monetization capabilities in public preview soon. Snowflake Native Apps usher in a new era of data collaboration, enabling developers with the tools needed to create robust apps quickly with Snowflake's high availability and auto-scalability, all the while reducing security and procurement hurdles for customers because the apps run directly within the customers' Snowflake accounts.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our DIScover application, a cutting-edge platform that empowers our clients with a comprehensive understanding of their first-party

data," stated Ralph Schonenbach, Aidentified's Head of Product. "At Aidentified, we believe that both large and small companies benefit significantly from a deeper understanding of their clients and prospects, which can lead to improved decision-making and better business outcomes. With this Snowflake Native App, users can not only assess the completeness and accuracy of their first-party data, but also tap into over 150 additional attributes such as education, employer, household interests, and inferred income and household wealth, all of which provide valuable insights that drive growth."

To utilize the DIScover application, users simply install the Snowflake Native App

from Snowflake Marketplace, log in to their Snowflake account, and either choose the table to analyze or upload a CSV file containing as little information as names and/or email addresses. Once the fields have been mapped, users can then run the report and access a range of valuable insights such as record match rate and the 150+ attributes that Aidentified can append to the user's data. Because the DIScover Snowflake Native App employs Aidentified's Cleanroom, all shared data remains private to the user. Depending on the size of the file, results will be available within five to 15 minutes.

"We're excited to partner with Aidentified on the launch of DIScover,"

said Chris Child, Senior Director of Product Management, Snowflake.

"This innovative data scan is closely aligned with Snowflake's mission to mobilize the world's data

and is a step forward in helping our joint customers

make better decisions by leveraging the power of the Snowflake Data Cloud."

Snowflake Marketplace already has over 25 Snowflake Native Apps available today, and over one hundred providers are currently developing apps that span multiple industries and use cases. Aidentified is one of the leading organizations building in the Data Cloud, with a Snowflake Native App readily available to easily bring unique insights to end users and enabling them to unlock value with just a few clicks on Snowflake Marketplace. By being Powered by Snowflake , Aidentified is able to create new revenue streams by distributing its app to thousands of Snowflake customers, without these customers having to move or expose their data.





About Aidentified

Aidentified is the leader in AI-powered relationship-based prospecting, uniquely combining professional and household data to offer brands a 360o view of business prospects and the best path for engagement. With its proprietary algorithms and relationship cloud functionality – fed by 210 million consumer and 100 million professional U.S. profiles and powered by the latest AI and machine learning techniques – Aidentified provides organizations with unparalleled insights into customer and prospect analytics, real-time wealth events and nuanced relationship mapping. Brands across industries, including financial services, enterprise, real estate, insurance, non-profit, education and luxury, rely on Aidentified to make better decisions based on client and prospect analytics.

Aidentified was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in

Boston. For more information, visit



and connect with us on

Twitter

and

LinkedIn .

