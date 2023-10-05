SCDC Elevates Advisory Board Of Directors With The Addition Of H.R. Visionary Dr. Jeanette Winters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp Elevates Advisory Board of Directors with the Addition of H.R. Visionary Dr. Jeanette Winters

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly welcomes Dr. Jeanette Winters as a new Advisory Board of Directors Member, effective late September 2023. Dr. Jeanette Winters is known for her expertise in staff recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits, performance management, talent management, and leadership development, aligning perfectly with SCDC's mission to transform communities and empower individuals.With over two decades of experience in the field, Dr. Jeanette Winters is a Fortune 100 Talent Management Executive and Leadership Consultant based in Greater Houston, Texas. She has built a remarkable career specializing in leadership development, organizational enhancement, and human resources. Dr. Winters is renowned for her ability to design and implement scalable, sustainable, and impactful human capital strategies for Fortune 500 companies and private equity firms.Throughout her distinguished career, Dr. Winters has consistently demonstrated her expertise in critical areas such as staff recruitment and retention, compensation and benefits, performance management, talent management, leadership development, and Human Resources Information Systems (H.R.I.S.) technology platforms. Her commitment to excellence and innovation has made her a trusted advisor to organizations worldwide, striving to achieve excellence in global corporate talent management.SCDC Founder and Chairman, Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, expressed his enthusiasm for Dr. Winters joining the Advisory Board, citing her unparalleled knowledge and dedication as invaluable assets. Dr. Winters' extensive experience in enhancing human resources strategies will be instrumental in advancing SCDC's vision of fostering positive change in communities.Dr. Jeanette Winters shared her excitement at being selected to advise SCDC during this transformative period. She is confident that, alongside Mr. Abdur-Raheem's leadership and the committed Advisory Board of Directors, SCDC will continue to thrive, leaving an indelible impact on communities.As a visionary in human resources, Dr. Jeanette Winters' appointment fortifies SCDC's commitment to driving change and empowering individuals through education, economic empowerment, and community engagement.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization committed to driving positive, lasting change within communities. Our core mission is to create a substantial and far-reaching impact, extending well beyond the interests of our investors and tenants. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader responsibility.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp has executive offices in Houston. For more information:

