Author David Buzan Receives National Recognition Through The NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®

Award Banner for In the Lair of Legends

Author David Buzan

NYC Big Book Award 2023 Winner Seal

In the Lair of Legends by David Buzan Book Cover

In the Lair of Legends by David Buzan is crowned the winner in the Action/Adventure category by the 2023 NYC Big Book Awards.

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The NYC Big Book Award recognized In the Lair of Legends in the category of Action/Adventure as the winner.The competition is judged by experts from different aspects of the book industry, including publishers, writers, editors, book cover designers and professional copywriters. Selected award winners and distinguished favorites are based on overall excellence.In the Lair of Legends by David BuzanJolon Winterhawk, the most highly decorated Native American in the history of the United States Cavalry, is a combat veteran of countless bloody skirmishes during the American Civil War. A man of honor, he struggles with sworn allegiances to two different nations: the country he has sworn to protect, and the tribe he has promised to defend. During a top-secret mission to escort a military gold train through Oregon's rugged Cascade Mountains, Winterhawk emerges as the sole survivor of a large-scale ambush. Duty-bound to complete the assignment and honor the sacrifices of his fallen comrades, he makes the fateful decision to personally deliver the precious cargo of gold. As Winterhawk set out on a perilous wagon journey across miles of treacherous wilderness, an aerial unit from the Army Balloon Corps was dispatched to locate the missing train. The aeronauts soon seized upon a diabolical opportunity: stealing the gold for themselves. Outnumbered and outgunned, Winterhawk soon found himself in the fiercest battle of his life. But he quickly realized that man was not his greatest enemy. Something else lurked deep in those woods: a monster of myth, a horrifying creature of enormous size.The impressive roster of international and domestic entries resulted in a record year for book award winners in major categories . The competition draws a diverse and high quality author and publisher. The NYC Big Book Award boasts a worldwide entry pool from Asia, Australia, Europe, and North America. This year, cities such as Ann Arbor, Denver, Edinburgh, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Miami Beach, New Delhi, New York, Ottawa, Princeton, San Francisco, San Juan, Singapore, and Winnipeg were represented. Winners were recognized from Austria, Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, England, Germany, India, Israel, Italy, New Zealand and the United States.Journalists, well established authors, small and large presses, and first time independent authors participated in remarkable numbers. Awardees hailed from Black Rose Writing, Blackstone Publishing, Berrett-Koehler, Beyond Words, Casemate, Cinnabar Moth Publishing, Four Way Books, Fantagraphics, Greenleaf Book Group Press, Ideapress, Inner Traditions, Kogan Page, Ooligan Press, Riverhead Books, Rutgers University Press, She Writes Press, The Wild Rose Press and the White House Historical Association.“Our team is honored to highlight the excellence and achievements of a diverse array of authors and publishers,” said awards sponsor Gabrielle Olczak.“Their work represents a commitment to excellence. It is our mission and privilege to continue to showcase their work in an international forum.”To view the list of winners, visitand distinguished favorites:YouTube ChannelAuthor Interviews:Join us for Spring 2024, * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwardsSee more about In the Lair of Legends atAbout the AuthorDavid Buzan is an optioned screenwriter. He's also had work published in American Cinematographer, Film Score Monthly, This Week Magazine, among several others. David is a graduate of the Vancouver Film School, and also holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Psychology from Liberty University. He and his wife currently reside in Keizer, Oregon.

