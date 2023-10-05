Legally Blind Author Announces Debut Of Series Centered On Flawed But Fierce Black Women In America

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Blaque Pearle is a sophisticated, action-packed story featuring a deeply flawed but relatable protagonist who will risk everything for love and for her family.

Tarris Marie crafts strong but flawed female characters as a means for self-healing and to inspire others.

Tarris Marie's powerful debut, Blaque Pearle, is a fascinating blend of two underrepresented genres: African American romance and women's crime.

- Tanisha C. Ford, author of Dressed in Dreams

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Before her Hollywood dreams were shattered, Pearle Monalise Brown was the tenacious aspiring actress from Compton's unforgiving, scarred streets. Never broken, Pearle switches gears to a fallback plan - resorting to using her beauty and acting skills to swindle money and expensive jewels. When she's hired by the Colombian cartel to steal a priceless Basquiat from a debonair kingpin and art collector named Blaque, her talents might not be enough to keep her from falling into a trap she never saw coming.

In Blaque Pearle , the riveting debut from Tarris Marie , the genres of women's crime and urban romance collide in a sophisticated, action-packed story featuring a deeply flawed but relatable protagonist who will risk everything for love and for her family - and she just might have to.

Blaque is sagacious and handsome, not to mention the legacy of two powerful organized crime families: the Laurents, known dons hailing from Kingston, Jamaica; and the Savages, a sophisticated syndicate with criminal enterprises across the U.S.

As Blaque and Pearle become passionately entangled, Pearle falls prey to a darker underworld. Time is ticking. Lives are at stake. Will these love outlaws be able to outsmart their enemies, or will they wage an all-out war, leaving the bodies to fall wherever they may?

“Blaque Pearle is a riveting page-turner, fueled by complex characters, erotic energy, and high-stakes action. I couldn't put it down,” said Tanisha C. Ford, author of Dressed in Dreams: A Black Girl's Love Letter to the Power of Fashion.“Tarris Marie is a fresh voice on the literary scene who is re-imagining the urban crime and suspense genres. I'm excited to see what she writes next. She's definitely one to watch.”

About the Author

Tarris Marie is proudly a Midwestern girl of the '90s, born and raised in Gary, Indiana. After 15 years in corporate America, Tarris lost her central vision and eventually her six-figure career in a battle with Stargardt disease, a genetic condition that caused her legal blindness. In addition to being a novelist, Tarris is a screenwriter and actress who uses slivers of her life-experienced pie to create vivid characters and roller coaster journeys to inspire and entertain others. Tarris received a Bachelor of Science degree in marketing and business administration from Indiana University, where she also became a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She currently resides with her two children and husband in the great city of spaceships (Houston, TX).

For more information, visit , or connect with the author on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @tarrismarie.

Amazon link:

Blaque Pearle

Publisher: Black Odyssey Media

Release Date: September 26, 2023

ISBN-13: ‎979-8985594171

Available from Amazon and everywhere books are sold

Trish Stevens

Ascot Media Group, Inc.

+1 832-334-2733

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn