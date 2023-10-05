Tennessee Connection Leading International Soccer Program To The Top Of The Austrian League

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FC Pinzgau Saalfelden Men and Women's Teams Currently Lead Their Respective Leagues in Austrian Professional Soccer

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Building upon the success of Major League Soccer in Nashville, the region continues to attract soccer professionals and talent to Tennessee. Two Nashville locals are part of a special story unfolding in the mountains of Austria where 2019 Montgomery Bell Academy graduate Henry Caver and Boston transplant Steve Paris are working with the company, Fan Owned Club, to support FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, a soccer program based in western Austria. After a dramatic extra time goal last weekend, the men's team sits atop the 3rd division standings, while the women's program also won to remain undefeated in their first year in the 2nd division. Fan Owned Club, co-founded by Paris in 2019, is the crowdfunded minority owner of FC Pinzgau Saalfelden.Caver, after earning an undergraduate economics degree and an MBA from the University of South Carolina, will graduate in December with a Masters in Sport & Entertainment Management after completion of a work study with Fan Owned Club. He currently serves as the Country Manager for the organization where he is based in Saalfelden, AustriaSaid Caver,“I was thrilled not only to be working in such a beautiful place but to be part of the success story we are building here.” Caver is tasked with bringing a unique fan experience alive for fans. One of the first things he did was to help improve the livestream for matches.“We have owners all over the US that want to get closer to these teams. My job is to deliver that experience for them.” Paris, who also holds a sport management degree said,“I remember how hard it was to find my first job in sport when I graduated from UMASS. But Henry worked his network and was bold enough to create an opportunity. Literally, he was on a plane to Austria ten days after we first met for coffee.”As for Paris, his route to Fan Owned Club was a bit more circuitous. After an early career start in event and facility management, he went the big corporate route, first at Minneapolis based General Mills, then holding multiple leadership roles in global marketing analytics firms. In 2019, he returned to sport, co-founding Fan Owned Club which purchased an equity stake into the Austrian program.“I never imagined that I would look down at my phone and have an MLS general manager calling me. Right now, we're negotiating to bring a second European soccer club under our umbrella. I have to pinch myself sometimes.”For more information on Fan Owned Club, visit . For more information on FC Pinzgau Saalfelden, visitFor interview requests, contact Kevin Doyle at 904-806-1714 or via email at

