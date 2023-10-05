Perseus Secures Groundbreaking Hair Loss Treatment Technology Developed At Duke University

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Perseus Secures Exclusive License for Hair Loss Treatment Technology Developed at Duke University, Spearheaded by Serial Entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Perseus Therapeutics, Inc., a leading innovator in the field of medical technology, is proud to announce the acquisition of an exclusive license for groundbreaking technology aimed at treating hair loss in chemotherapy patients and a potential new target to reverse hair loss. This pioneering technology was originally developed at Duke University School of Medicine and spun out by the serial entrepreneur Joseph Hernandez of Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC.Hair loss is a distressing side effect for many individuals undergoing chemotherapy treatment, impacting their self-esteem and overall well-being. While about 2% of the world's population suffers from general hair loss, it is an extremely common side effect of chemotherapy for cancer patients, notably affecting 99% of breast cancer patients and 65% of all cancer patients. As chemotherapy indiscriminately targets rapidly dividing cells, hair is particularly susceptible to its effects. Current treatments for chemotherapy-induced hair loss include scalp cooling caps which prevent blood flow to the head, reducing the likelihood that chemotherapy drugs reach the hair follicles as well as Minoxidil, or Rogaine, used more generally for age-related alopecia but also to promote hair regeneration after chemotherapy. However, the benefits of Rogaine for post-chemotherapy patients are unclear, and other treatments do not work well enough to prevent hair follicle destruction during chemotherapy. Perseus Therapeutics, Inc. recognizes the profound importance of addressing this issue and is dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions that can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected.By blocking thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) with monoclonal antibodies, they prevent hair cycle arrest from chemotherapy-induced cytotoxicity. This is intended to be administered to patients topically, subcutaneously, or intravenously by physicians before and during chemotherapy to delay the hair cycle entry before and while chemotherapy acts non-specifically upon hair follicle stem cells (HFSC). The licensed technology, initially incubated at Duke University School of Medicine represents a major breakthrough in the field of hair loss treatment. With a focus on both medical and cosmetic applications, it offers a versatile approach to hair regeneration.Key highlights of this technology include:1. Tailored Treatments: The technology allows for personalized treatment plans, ensuring that each patient's unique needs are addressed effectively.2. Minimal Side Effects: Unlike traditional hair loss treatments, this innovative approach is likely to minimizes potential side effects, making it a potentially safer and more comfortable option for patients.3. Cosmetic Applications: Beyond its use in medical settings, the technology also has promising cosmetic applications for individuals seeking to improve their hair's appearance and vitality.Perseus Therapeutics, Inc. is committed to advancing this technology through rigorous research and development, with the ultimate goal of bringing it to market and providing hope and confidence to chemotherapy patients and individuals seeking cosmetic enhancements.Joseph Hernandez, Chairman of the Board of Perseus and Managing Partner at Blue Water Venture Partners expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating,“I believe this technology has the potential to change lives, and I'm thrilled to collaborate with Duke University School of Medicine to bring it to the forefront of medical and cosmetic innovation.”Perseus Therapeutics, Inc. will continue to work closely with Duke University experts, as well as regulatory authorities, to ensure the safe and effective deployment of this groundbreaking technology.About Perseus Therapeutics, Inc.Perseus Therapeutics, Inc. is at the forefront of innovation, dedicated to advancing the field of hair restoration. With a deep commitment to improving the lives of individuals who have experienced hair loss due to chemotherapy or for cosmetic reasons, our mission is to offer effective, science-backed solutions that empower confidence and well-being.Our journey began with a profound understanding of the emotional and physical toll that hair loss can take on patients undergoing chemotherapy. We recognized the need for a safe and reliable solution to help them regain a sense of normalcy during their challenging journey to recovery. Perseus Therapeutics was founded with the vision of providing these patients with effective and compassionate care.Our team of leading scientists, researchers, and medical professionals is dedicated to developing cutting-edge therapies that address the unique challenges of hair loss. We combine rigorous scientific research with innovative technology to create treatments that are both safe and effective. Whether you're a cancer patient looking for a solution to chemotherapy-induced hair loss or someone seeking cosmetic enhancements, Perseus Therapeutics is committed to delivering results you can trust.For more information about Perseus Therapeutics, Inc. and updates on the licensed technology's development, please visitAbout Blue Water Venture Partners, LLCBlue Water Venture Partners LLC is a dynamic and forward-thinking investment firm dedicated to navigating the vast opportunities in the ever-evolving world of technology and innovation. With a commitment to fostering growth and driving positive change, we specialize in identifying and supporting visionary entrepreneurs and groundbreaking startups.Our team of experienced professionals brings a wealth of expertise from diverse industries, including technology, finance, and entrepreneurship. We pride ourselves on our ability to spot emerging trends and disruptive technologies, enabling us to make strategic investments that have a lasting impact.At Blue Water Venture Partners LLC, we believe in more than just financial returns. We are passionate about collaborating with our portfolio companies, providing them with the resources, mentorship, and guidance needed to succeed. Our mission is not only to generate impressive financial outcomes but also to be a catalyst for innovation, helping to shape the future in meaningful ways.For more information about Blue Water Venture Partners, LLC, please visitFor media inquiries, please contact:Media Relations

Betty Rose

Perseus Therapeutics, Inc.

email us here