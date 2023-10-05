(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Massive Crowds Gather as Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition Unveils its Fifth Edition

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The activities for the fifth edition of the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 were inaugurated today (Thursday) by the Saudi Falcons Club. The exhibition will take place for a duration of 10 days at the club's headquarters in Malham, located in the northern region of Riyadh.Mr. Walid Al-Taweel, the official spokesperson of the Saudi Falcons Club, affirmed that the exhibition continues to play a crucial and significant role in promoting the hobby of falconry and related activities such as camping, trips, and hunting. Additionally, it aims to revive the ancient Saudi heritage by emphasizing the profound bond between humans and falcons. Falcons have historically been companions in travel and journeys, aiding people in their daily lives and livelihoods. This enduring relationship has transformed into a sustainable hobby that aligns with the objectives of Vision 2030. This vision seeks to enhance the strong national identity of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and foster its development.Mr. Walid Al-Taweel further expressed, "The falcon represents courage, dignity, and pride, making it an integral part of Arab culture since ancient times. Over thousands of years, a strong bond has formed between humans and falcons, becoming a cultural symbol passed down through generations from fathers and grandfathers." He emphasized that the Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition exemplify the culmination of this enduring relationship. Each year, the exhibition showcases new advancements, deserving its recognition as the largest event of its kind globally.During the fifth edition of the Saudi International Falconry and Hunting Exhibition, numerous activities and pavilions were introduced to promote the hobby of falconry and showcase related interests. With over 20 pavilions, some noteworthy ones include a pavilion dedicated to the display and sale of firearms and air hunting weapons, serving as the first platform in the Kingdom for such sales. Another pavilion caters to the sale of equipment and tools for land, sea, and camping trips. There is also a pavilion specifically designed for modified cars, motorcycles, and bicycles. Furthermore, a special pavilion called "Future Falconers" caters to children, while the "Shalayel" digital museum provides visitors with an immersive educational experience into the world of falcons.The exhibition also features a wide range of exciting events and activities. One of the highlights is the introduction of a dedicated space for Arabic poetry, specifically designed for poetry enthusiasts and those passionate about rhymes.This area focuses on the themes of hunting and the rich heritage of the Arab region. In addition to that, the exhibition offers over 18 accompanying events, including unique experiences such as virtual hunting trips using state-of-the-art virtual reality technology. Visitors can also enjoy activities like taking photos with falcons, exploring artistic mosaic murals inspired by hunting and falconry, and experiencing live folklore shows to warmly welcome them.Moreover, there are laser shows, fireworks, and even a special event called "star trail" that allows visitors to navigate the desert using the stars, just as the ancient desert dwellers did.An international conference is planned for next Sunday and Monday (8 - 9 October) with the theme "Together... for the Sustainability of Falcons." The purpose of this conference is to support the conservation of falcons and sustain the falconry hobby. Participants will have the opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas through the conference platform, which will primarily focus on investment and sustainability. The conference aims to address environmental protection and the preservation of falcons, which are considered an important intangible heritage of the Kingdom and the world.The Saudi International Falcons and Hunting Exhibition 2023 aims to offer a comprehensive experience for both falconry enthusiasts and those interested in the field. It will feature several pavilions showcasing various aspects of falconry, as well as traditional crafts and plastic arts associated with the hobby.Moreover, the exhibition welcomes visitors every day from 4 pm to 11 pm, providing free entry to all its pavilions.

