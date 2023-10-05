ICC World Cup 2023: Buttler Says England Banking On Experience To Fight Back

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 5 Oct 2023, 9:51 PM

England skipper Jos Buttler on Thursday said his team has enough "experience in the room" to bounce back from their crushing loss to New Zealand in the World Cup opener.

The defending champions went down to New Zealand by nine wickets after the Black Caps chased down their target of 283 in just 36.2 overs in Ahmedabad.

The heavy defeat has put an early dent in England's hopes of retaining their trophy in a tournament that concludes on November 19 at the same Narendra Modi Stadium.

"The first thing that springs to mind is whether you do lose by a run or a defeat like that, it is one loss at the start of a very long tournament," a disappointed Buttler told reporters.

"So, that's something that I'd be encouraging everyone to remember. It's certainly a tough loss to take.

"We were outplayed but you know we've got a lot of experience in the room -- guys who've been through lots of things and faced defeats like that before."

He added: "So just as (if) we had won the game, we don't get too high and we don't get too low when we lose as well."

Joe Root stood out for the champions with his 77 as all the 11 English batsmen got into double figures -- a feat achieved by the team for the first time in a one-day international.

England were without the talismanic Ben Stokes, who missed out due to a hip injury, but Buttler said his absence wasn't decisive.

"I think Ben's a top player but we've got many top players," said Buttler.

"I think everyone in the team got into double figures today and we didn't have enough guys go on and make telling contributions.

"It's not just Ben who is able to score runs in our team. We've got brilliant players right throughout the squad. So, we had a lot of starts. I thought we were just a bit off in our execution."

