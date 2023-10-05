Prestige One Developments Appoints Emirati Business Saleh Constructions For Luxury 'Vista' Development

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Prestige One Developments has announced that it has appointed the highly regarded construction firm Saleh Constructions (part of Emirati conglomerate Saleh Bin Lahej Group), to build its stunning feature development, Vista by Prestige One . The agreement was signed at a celebratory ceremony in Dubai, with representatives from Prestige One Developments, Saleh Constructions, and project consultant LACASA. Construction of the Dh350million residential development in Dubai Sports City will commence immediately.

Ajmal Saifi, Founder and CEO, Prestige One Developments, said: "Saleh Constructions is one of the most sought-after and respected contractors in the region and will play a significant role in the successful delivery of the Vista development. Most importantly, with such a robust track record of high-quality completions, we can be confident that off-plan investors will receive exquisitely finished properties that match the envisioned architectural designs."

Saleh Constructions was established in 1975 and is one of the most experienced and innovative construction firms in the region, with a rich history of delivering world-class projects including the Sharjah Courts, the Green Community, Springs Villas and many more. Adding to their portfolio is an ongoing iconic project on Sheikh Zayed Road, which features residential units and is in partnership with a luxurious hotel brand.

Saleh Constructions GCEO commented, "Vista by Prestige One is set to be a spectacular community with a range of amenities you would typically only expect in a five-star hotel. We're privileged to be appointed to this project and look forward to working closely with the Prestige One Developments team."

Completion and handover are expected in 2025, with the development already attracting significant interest and sales, emphasising strong confidence in the investment potential of off-plan Dubai real estate from local and international investors.

During 2023, Prestige One Developments will be releasing more than 1,000 units to the market, with a further 5,000 units planned over the next five years, demonstrating the business' commitment to investing and developing in the UAE and region.

Urban Sophistication

Vista by Prestige One is around 265,000 sqft offering 140 residences ranging between studios and three-bedroom apartments. The Dubai Sports City development provides unrivalled views of The Els Club golf course and full panoramas of the Dubai skyline. These elegant residences will include comprehensive amenities including a breathtaking rooftop infinity pool, gym, basketball and padel courts, men's and women's spas, barbecue area, plus a huge outdoor cinema screen with terrace seating.

Families will certainly be well catered for, with a children's pool, indoor and outdoor play areas and a top-class mini golf putting green. One of the marquee features of the property is an open-air observation deck and lounge, accessible exclusively to residents and their guests to enjoy the incredible views.

Vista by Prestige One is designed by award-winning architectural firm, LACASA, with each residence offering floor-to-ceiling windows to maximise the views and offer plentiful natural light. Investors can be assured of high-quality finishes, with the finest collection of natural woods, marble, metals, and stonework used across the living areas and community spaces. A range of luxury living options are available with prices starting at Dh630,000 ($172,000).

For more information about Vista by Prestige One Developments, visit: prestigeonedevelopments , email or call 800 PRESTIGE (800 77378443).