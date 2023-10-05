Asian Games: Qatar Handball Team Wins Gold Medal

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's handball team won its final match at the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou against Bahrain on Tuesday. The final score is 25 - 32, with Team Qatar winning the gold.

Held in China's Hangzhou, the Asian Games will run until Oct. 8.



The Qatari team played an outstanding match particularly in the second half to maintain the gold medal it won in the past two editions: 2014 in South Korea and 2018 in Indonesia.



The first half of the match witnessed Bahrain in the lead with a 14-12 score. On the second half, Team Qatar bounced back to take the lead and the title with a score of 25-32.



The team raised Qatar's tally in China to 14 colored medals: five gold, six silver and three bronze, placing Qatar in fifteenth place in the overall standings.