(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Under

'Security begins with Intel', the new

servicecomes responding to the customers' needs of a

generally

trusted operator that works as an independent third-party assurance service provided by

differentclouds.

Nowadays, it no longer needs

a fully armed

military

with

artillery weapons and sturdy personnel to invade

the system of a place or an organization; on the contrary, it wouldn't take more than

a few hours

and

a

tech-enlightened

studious

fellowto

dive in

through the unbreakable walls of Troy,

accessing all of the confidential, most critical information of any system.



With an attempt to fully protect the virtual walls of any organization, Intel comes with

“Intel Trust Authority”

a new security computing system full of layering technologies that serve the purpose of fully protecting the

sensitive

information

shared

on the web.

The first project that

serves

the fully integrated

protectionsystem is Project Amber.

Code-named Project Amber is an innovative approach to objective third-party attestation.

According to Intel, Project Amber targets not only verifies the trustworthiness of Intel trusted execution environments (TEEs) but also extends

tomuch broader device verification. The project is architected as a cloud-native

micro-service

platform running on a managed Kubernetes service, with appropriate abstractions on different cloud infrastructure platforms, on-prem, and edge locations.

The project, which just saw the light in September, is the leading tech hub's first step in creating a new multi-cloud, multi-TEE service for third-party attestation and will be driving forward

the

adoption of confidential computing for the broader industry.

Amber

is officially inaugurated as the first step of Intel's plan for

the

new portfolio of software and

security

services,

Intel Trust

Authority,

which

also serves as

an operator

for

independent assessment

of the policy

and enforcement anywhere confidential computing is deployed including multiple clouds, hybrid on-prem, and also Edge.

“We are witnessing an increasing demand for confidential computing, and the need for an

operator-independentattestation. This is

something that our customers are asking us to do. As customers deploy their applications across clouds, they are realizing that there is a need for protecting sensitive data, which is what confidential

computing

provides, but also

verifying

such protection in an operator, independent and an auditable manner to support their end zero trust strategy,” said Anil Rao,

Intel's

Vice

President and GM of Security and Systems Architecture Office of CTO.



He added that verification and auditability are not just important for protecting sensitive data, but also important for compliance and regulation needs as well across the world.

Confidential computing is an approach that is focused to help secure data in use.

It can enable encrypted data to be processed in memory while lowering

the

risk of exposing it to the rest of the system execution environment and the data is only decrypted inside of

the trusted execution and

environment after ensuring and verifying access controls right that's where the trust authority.

Rao explained that the services that will be launched under

the

Intel Trust Authority umbrella will

expand

over time,“but it was important for us to invest in a confidential computing attestation service as the first service because it's a critical element of generally confidential computing and it is fundamental to security, confidentiality, privacy,

and compliance.”

Intel Trust Authority services

Project Amber

highlights

Intel's super abilities in taking confidential computing to a never witnessed level when it comes to the corporate's commitment to a zero-trust approach to attestation.

Under the slogan of security begins with Intel, the new Trust Authority comes responding

to

the customers' needs of a general trusted operator that works as an independent

third-party

assurance service provided by other clouds.



The Intel Trust Authority mainly focuses

on providing its customers with the capability of trusting the end service providers

to provide

confidential computing which will be verified by the authority.

“As we know, most cloud service providers today provide computational infrastructure

to

run confidential compute workloads.

This new implementation of our trust authority will help ensure that we provide higher confidence for those customers who want to move sensitive data to the cloud or edge. It can also work in a way where the interposing of a third party to provide attestation essentially

through

providingobjectivity and independence to confidential computing in a manner where assurance and

audibility

is something that our end customers can maintain,” Rao explained.



The service hub

provides

plenty of unique features that the confidential computing market needs the most.

The

servicesallow users

to jump in between using different cloud providers or as an independent

third-party

assessment.

The team working on the rest of the services is currently

focused

on

developing the

rest of the

services to be provided to users

at

a later stage.



However, this“requires

intensive research, development, testing and even kind of like collaboration, piloting with our end customers. Now, quality is something that we

want

to have a major focus on. So,

we spent a lot of time in Intel Trust Authority where we translated our service offering. That really sets a new standard for quality and functionality in the industry,” Rao added.



Key customers experience

Among the top users of Intel's

future-changing

technology, is the leading cooperation

Thales Group,

a

multinational company that designs, develops,

and manufactures electrical

systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defense, transportation,

and security sectors.

In a collaboration between both entities,

Todd Moore,

Global Head of Data Security Products at Thales

explained in a media roundtable that the priority of

Thales

is to

leverage

theinstalled base

of

data security platform where

the

main

focus

is

on

the

data.

“And now we'll be able to include data in use cases as part of that by leveraging the attestation service and tying that into our platform going forward in terms of use cases,” said

Moore.

He further explained that the service obtained in collaboration between both entities has allowed Thales to provide better services to its customers.



“We've got this Cyber

trust data security platform, which provides data control and protection through policy management or policy enforcement. By taking this third-party attestation service, we're able to make sure that there is no decryption of data unless it's within that trusted execution environment,” he added.



The new service is expected to attract many customers, opening

new

doors

for

Intel to elaborate

on

the services they change the technology world with.

“I

think

that we

will

see a lot of financial health care as well as research and development use cases that will leverage from this new

end-to-end

data and use protection,” Moore concluded.

