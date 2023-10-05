Amber: Emerging Project Opens New Horizons For Intel Trust Authority

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)
Under
'Security begins with Intel', the new
servicecomes responding to the customers' needs of a
generally
trusted operator that works as an independent third-party assurance service provided by
differentclouds.
Nowadays, it no longer needs
a fully armed
military
with
artillery weapons and sturdy personnel to invade
the system of a place or an organization; on the contrary, it wouldn't take more than
a few hours
and
a
tech-enlightened
studious
fellowto
dive in
through the unbreakable walls of Troy,
accessing all of the confidential, most critical information of any system.
With an attempt to fully protect the virtual walls of any organization, Intel comes with
“Intel Trust Authority”
a new security computing system full of layering technologies that serve the purpose of fully protecting the
sensitive
information
shared
on the web.
The first project that
serves
the fully integrated
protectionsystem is Project Amber.
Code-named Project Amber is an innovative approach to objective third-party attestation.
According to Intel, Project Amber targets not only verifies the trustworthiness of Intel trusted execution environments (TEEs) but also extends
tomuch broader device verification. The project is architected as a cloud-native
micro-service
platform running on a managed Kubernetes service, with appropriate abstractions on different cloud infrastructure platforms, on-prem, and edge locations.
The project, which just saw the light in September, is the leading tech hub's first step in creating a new multi-cloud, multi-TEE service for third-party attestation and will be driving forward
the
adoption of confidential computing for the broader industry.
Amber
is officially inaugurated as the first step of Intel's plan for
the
new portfolio of software and
security
services,
Intel Trust
Authority,
which
also serves as
an operator
for
independent assessment
of the policy
and enforcement anywhere confidential computing is deployed including multiple clouds, hybrid on-prem, and also Edge.
“We are witnessing an increasing demand for confidential computing, and the need for an
operator-independentattestation. This is
something that our customers are asking us to do. As customers deploy their applications across clouds, they are realizing that there is a need for protecting sensitive data, which is what confidential
computing
provides, but also
verifying
such protection in an operator, independent and an auditable manner to support their end zero trust strategy,” said Anil Rao,
Intel's
Vice
President and GM of Security and Systems Architecture Office of CTO.
He added that verification and auditability are not just important for protecting sensitive data, but also important for compliance and regulation needs as well across the world.
Confidential computing is an approach that is focused to help secure data in use.
It can enable encrypted data to be processed in memory while lowering
the
risk of exposing it to the rest of the system execution environment and the data is only decrypted inside of
the trusted execution and
environment after ensuring and verifying access controls right that's where the trust authority.
Rao explained that the services that will be launched under
the
Intel Trust Authority umbrella will
expand
over time,“but it was important for us to invest in a confidential computing attestation service as the first service because it's a critical element of generally confidential computing and it is fundamental to security, confidentiality, privacy,
and compliance.”
Intel Trust Authority services
Project Amber
highlights
Intel's super abilities in taking confidential computing to a never witnessed level when it comes to the corporate's commitment to a zero-trust approach to attestation.
Under the slogan of security begins with Intel, the new Trust Authority comes responding
to
the customers' needs of a general trusted operator that works as an independent
third-party
assurance service provided by other clouds.
The Intel Trust Authority mainly focuses
on providing its customers with the capability of trusting the end service providers
to provide
confidential computing which will be verified by the authority.
“As we know, most cloud service providers today provide computational infrastructure
to
run confidential compute workloads.
This new implementation of our trust authority will help ensure that we provide higher confidence for those customers who want to move sensitive data to the cloud or edge. It can also work in a way where the interposing of a third party to provide attestation essentially
through
providingobjectivity and independence to confidential computing in a manner where assurance and
audibility
is something that our end customers can maintain,” Rao explained.
The service hub
provides
plenty of unique features that the confidential computing market needs the most.
The
servicesallow users
to jump in between using different cloud providers or as an independent
third-party
assessment.
The team working on the rest of the services is currently
focused
on
developing the
rest of the
services to be provided to users
at
a later stage.
However, this“requires
intensive research, development, testing and even kind of like collaboration, piloting with our end customers. Now, quality is something that we
want
to have a major focus on. So,
we spent a lot of time in Intel Trust Authority where we translated our service offering. That really sets a new standard for quality and functionality in the industry,” Rao added.
Key customers experience
Among the top users of Intel's
future-changing
technology, is the leading cooperation
Thales Group,
a
multinational company that designs, develops,
and manufactures electrical
systems as well as devices and equipment for the aerospace, defense, transportation,
and security sectors.
In a collaboration between both entities,
Todd Moore,
Global Head of Data Security Products at Thales
explained in a media roundtable that the priority of
Thales
is to
leverage
theinstalled base
of
data security platform where
the
main
focus
is
on
the
data.
“And now we'll be able to include data in use cases as part of that by leveraging the attestation service and tying that into our platform going forward in terms of use cases,” said
Moore.
He further explained that the service obtained in collaboration between both entities has allowed Thales to provide better services to its customers.
“We've got this Cyber
trust data security platform, which provides data control and protection through policy management or policy enforcement. By taking this third-party attestation service, we're able to make sure that there is no decryption of data unless it's within that trusted execution environment,” he added.
The new service is expected to attract many customers, opening
new
doors
for
Intel to elaborate
on
the services they change the technology world with.
“I
think
that we
will
see a lot of financial health care as well as research and development use cases that will leverage from this new
end-to-end
data and use protection,” Moore concluded.
