New CAR-T Therapy Shows Potency In Certain Patients

Immix Biopharma Inc.'s (IMMX:NASDAQ) updated results from its ongoing NEXICART-1 Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating NXC-201 show continued potency in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, reported ROTH MKM analyst Dr. Jonathan Aschoff in an October 2 research note. NXC-201 is Immix's autologous, BCMA gene-targeted, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.
"Given the continued favorable data, we expect Immix to file its U.S investigational new drug [application] in Q4/23 and to file a biologics license application after treating a total of 100 relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma patients," Aschoff wrote.
309% Return Implied
Upon this news, ROTH reiterated its US$14 per share target price on the California-based developer of personalized oncologic and immunologic therapies. The biopharma is trading now at about US$3.42 per share, noted Aschoff.
From the current price, the return to target represents a substantial 309% gain.
Immix remains a Buy.
About the Data Set
Immix presented the updated NXC-20 results in a poster session at the International Myeloma Society's annual meeting. These findings are for 63 relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients. They encompass new data on 13 new patients and continued follow-up results on 50 previously enrolled patients.
These new data are from a July 17, 2023, cutoff date. At that time, the median time of follow-up was 11.9 months. Overall, follow-ups were done between 0.6 and 19 months.
Of the 63 patients, most (50 patients) were administered 800 CAR T-cells. Seven patients got 450 million CAR T-cells, and six patients received 150 million.
Efficacy Results
Of the 63 treated patients, 38 had not received any prior BCMA-targeted therapy. Of the 38, all but two patients, or 95% of patients, showed an overall response rate (ORR) and a 12 median progression-free survival (PFS).
Of the group of 50, including patients who had and did not have previous BCMA-targeted treatment, the ORR was 90% (45 patients), complete response (CR) was 58% (28 patients), the very good partial response rate was 20% (10 patients) and the
partial response rate was 12% (6 patients).
When patient data were analyzed by number of cells received, they showed that among the 50 participants who got 800 million CAR T-cells, the median PFS was 10.6 months and the ORR was 90%. Of the six patients who got 150 million CAR T-cells, 50% had an ORR. Among the seven patients who received 450 million CAR T-cells, the ORR was 86%.
The updated NXC-201 ORR results compare favorably to the 72% ORR from competitor Bristol Myers Squibb's pivotal 100-patient trial of Abecma in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, Axchoff wrote, "and the therapy appears to work almost as well in patients exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy."
Safety Profile
In terms of safety during the trial, with respect to the 50 patients who received the highest dose of NXL-201, the most common side effects were grade three to four hematological toxicities. Specifically, 100% of patients experienced lymphopenia, 98% neutropenia, 62% anemia, and 54% thrombocytopenia.
Of the 50, 48 patients experienced cytokine release syndrome (CRS), grade 1 to 2 in 41, or 82%, and grade 3 in seven, or 14%. Tocilizumab was used in 40 of the patients who developed CRS, whereas corticosteroids were used in eight.
"For the first time, Immix observed ICANS, or immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome, with NXC-201, with two cases observed (one each of grades 1 and 2), and two patients developed CAR T-associated hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis syndrome," Aschoff reported.
There were no irreversible organ toxicities or treatment-related deaths.
The duration of adverse effects previously was shown to be one to two days.
Tolerability is an Advantage
This safety profile of NXC-201 is critical, Aschoff pointed out, because CAR-T treatment generally is associated with significant potential adverse effects. This limits the number of U.S. medical centers that can provide it. NXC-201, however, seems to be an exception.
As such, Immix's cell treatment could "become the first outpatient CAR-T procedure, thereby potentially reducing hospitalization costs [by] up to 80%," Aschoff wrote.
The analyst added that "as long as the risk/reward profile of NXC-201 continues to be highly promising in the clinic, we believe that NXC-201 may offer a tolerable enough CAR-T therapy to be offered by at least some of the overwhelming majority of advanced medical centers that currently cannot handle the adverse event profile of approved CAR-T therapies, especially if NXC-201 therapy can be completed in three rather than the current roughly 14 days."
Additional Company Updates
In other news, Immix recently finished manufacturing its second engineering batch of NXC-201 at its U.S.-based CAR-T plant, according to Aschoff. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) likely will require a third.
Also, the FDA granted Immix orphan drug status for NXC-201 when used for multiple myeloma or amyloid light chain amyloidosis.
