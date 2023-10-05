Still Shining: Silver Co. Poised To Rally

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) With its massive silver resource and upside exploration potential, Dolly Varden Silver offers speculative precious metals exposure ready to rebound in coming rallies.

With precious metals hammered in recent selloffs, Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (DV:TSX.V; DOLLF:OTCQX) stands out as a high-potential silver play ready to break out. The company has a resource nestled in the famed Golden Triangle region of British Columbia. Boasting a massive silver and gold resource, the property contains world-class intercepts that could substantially expand ounces. Dolly Varden presents speculative investors with an opportunity to capitalize on the next leg up in precious metals.

After correctly timing silver's bottom in September 2022, experts believe Dolly Varden silver offers a similar upside today. With economic turmoil fueling a flight to safety, the white metal and miners like Dolly Varden should see renewed interest. Despite no negative changes, shares slid 50% from April highs, creating a buying opportunity. Insiders own a whopping 93% of Dolly Varden, leaving minimal float and huge upside potential when precious metals run.

Beyond its current 140 million ounce resource, the company continues unearthing stunning results. Recent Wolf Vein drilling revealed 381 g/t Ag over 29 meters, expanding mineralization at depth. With 100,000 meters drilled since the 2019 resource estimate, impending updates could significantly increase resources. Dolly Varden's inclusion in silver ETFs gives institutions heavy ownership, priming the stock for gains.

Dolly Varden Silver differentiates itself through proven high-grade resources in a top jurisdiction. The 2019 estimate only incorporated five mineralized zones, with numerous others awaiting additional drilling. Further expanding resources can attract investments from majors looking to secure silver ounces in safe geopolitical environments.

For investors seeking shelter from gathering economic storms, few sectors offer safety, as silver and miners flush with ounces in the ground. With its golden triangle location and proven resource, Dolly Varden Silver presents speculative upside with minimal downside risk. Patient accumulation while silver languishes could deliver big rewards when the inevitable rally kicks off.