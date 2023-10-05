Canoe EIT Income Fund Announces November 2023 Monthly Distribution

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the“Fund”) (TSX - EIT) announces the November 2023 monthly distribution of $0.10 per unit. The distribution will be paid on November 15, 2023 to unitholders of record on October 20, 2023. The ex-distribution date for this distribution is October 19, 2023.



About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada's largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbols EIT and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing $13.4 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.