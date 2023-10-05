Video On Dementia Available For Free Use And Distribution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dementia: You Can Make A Difference is a new video available for free use.

A compelling, award-winning, short narrative documentary featuring people living with dementia and their caregivers sharing their experiences. The documentary shines a light on the growing prevalence of dementia, the stigma associated with dementia and the advances in research related to dementia. The video offers hope in a plea to get involved in research related to dementia.

Directed by the Peabody Award-winning director Firdaus Kharas of Chocolate Moose Media. Produced by the University of Ottawa's Life Research Institute with funding from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

This video may be freely duplicated and distributed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0) license.

"I am delighted to be able to contribute another video to create awareness about dementia, a rapidly increasing health issue throughout the world. Although shot in Canada, this video can be useful in any country", said the Director, Firdaus Kharas.

Démence : vous pouvez faire une différence

Un documentaire narratif captivant, lauréat d'un prix, mettant en vedette des personnes atteintes de démence et leurs soignants qui parlent de leur expérience. Ce court documentaire narratif, primé et captivant, met en vedette des personnes vivant avec une démence et leurs proches-aidant qui témoignent de leur expériences. Le documentaire met en lumière la prévalence croissante de la démence, la stigmatisation associée à la démence et les progrès de la recherche dans ce domaine. La vidéo offre de l'espoir en invitant à s'impliquer dans la recherche sur la démence.

Réalisé par Firdaus Kharas de Chocolate Moose Media, lauréat du prix Peabody. Produit par l'Institut de recherche LIFE de l'Université d'Ottawa avec le soutien financier de l'Agence de la santé publique du Canada. Cette vidéo peut être librement reproduite et distribuée sous une licence Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International (CC BY-NC-ND 4.0)

There are three versions available of this video. A bilingual version (English/French) with subtitles , a bilingual version without subtitles and an English version (French is subtitled).

Firdaus Kharas:

Firdaus Kharas, FRSA, DHum (hc), LLD (hc) is a world-renowned creator of mass communications, speaker, consultant and thought leader on creativity and communications. He is a global leader and pioneer in using animation for social change. He is the author of Creativity: The Key to a Remarkable Life.

His work focuses on creating innovative solutions for some of the world's toughest issues by affecting societal and individual behavioral change through human-centered communications across many cultures and countries to better the human condition.

The services he provides include: Animated productions, including explainer videos; Educational documentaries and videos; Translations, sub-titling and dubbing of media into numerous languages; Workshops and speeches on creativity.

He founded Chocolate Moose Media, a social enterprise, in 1995 in Ottawa. Previously, he was a senior executive dealing with refugees in the Government of Canada and headed the United Nations Association in Canada.

In addition to honorary doctorates, he has nine in-person degrees and certificates from eight universities, including Carleton, Harvard, the LSE, Thiel and Stanford. He is the subject of a documentary: The Animated Activist. He has received 122 awards, including the prestigious Peabody Award.

