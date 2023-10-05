Imagine Early Learning Centers Hires Laura Tulchin, Formerly Of BCG, To Build A New Child Care Model

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Headshot of Imagine Early Learning Center New Chief Strategy Office

Imagine Early Learning Centers students hugging

Imagine Early Learning Centers Children

Laura will join Imagine, a legacy brand to shape and improve both internal and industry practices during a critical time in our nation's child care history

- Laura Tulchin, Imagine Early Learning Centers Chief Strategy OfficerNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 5, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NY, NY, October 5, 2023 // Imagine Early Learning Centers is thrilled to announce the hiring of Laura Tulchin to the role of Chief Strategy Officer.Imagine is a legacy company with nearly three decades of operating experience and a known entity in the child care and early education space. Laura will be joining the team during a particularly critical time in our nation's child care history, bringing her expertise to help Imagine shape and improve company practices with implications for the industry as a whole. As a former management consultant, Laura will tap into a deep understanding of the market dynamics shaping child care to lead, innovate, and strategize. Following the expiration of federal funding aimed at supporting the industry, cuts are threatening teachers, administrators, parents, and the economy as a whole. Laura will be integral to both meeting the challenges of the day and pursuing new paths and opportunities to help reinvigorate the industry.“Imagine has defined what best-in-class child care looks like for decades. As a parent and a professional, I know just how important high-quality child care is to developing children's minds, supporting families, and meeting societal needs. As Chief Strategy Officer, I look forward to exploring how we can expand products and services, grow curriculum offerings, deepen Imagine's role as the country's only employee-owned child care provider, and partner with key private and public stakeholders. Imagine has long known that success in child care means happy families with kind, resilient and empathetic kids. I am so excited to be part of deepening and growing Imagine's mission.” - Laura TulchinLaura will join an executive team led by Imagine President Caryn O'Connor, a veteran of early childhood education and an original member of the Imagine founders group. Caryn has been key to achieving accreditation by the National Association for the Education of Young Children (NAEYC) at all centers, securing PKA contracts through the NYC Department of Education, and executing an effective growth strategy during the Covid-19 pandemic, expanding the business to 12 sites in the NY metro area. In collaboration with Caryn and the rest of the executive team, Laura will lean on her previous experience to adapt Imagine's model and systems to the changing needs of the industry, customers, and education professionals.“Imagine Early Learning Centers has long prided itself on being a visionary in the child care industry. We are constantly looking for new ways to adapt, grow, and provide more for our staff and the families we serve. Laura's appointment will be integral in taking Imagine to the next level. With her guidance we are looking to update the technical aspects of our business, increasing our focus on elements like Employee Ownership, staff retention and fulfillment while continuing to meet the changing needs of working parents and school readiness goals for children. We will pursue these goals we view as vital to the industry as a whole while simultaneously rebranding and deepening our commitment to values that have long been fundamental to our mission, like global citizenship, care for the environment, and most importantly, kindness, compassion and respect toward others.” - Caryn O'ConnorAs Chief Strategy Officer, Laura will play a pivotal role in shaping and evaluating Imagine offerings, while ensuring that Imagine continues to be a leader in providing quality child care to families throughout New York and New Jersey.MORE ABOUT IMAGINEImagine Early Learning Centers is a child care and education company that has been operating in the tristate area for nearly 3 decades, serving children from 6 weeks to 5 years old. At Imagine, our nurturing and skilled teachers foster happy and creative classroom environments, reflective of the children's interest and curiosity. We help children grow and develop important social-emotional and school readiness skills, while learning about the world around them through play and fun.As the nation's only Employee Owned Company child care company (ESOP), Imagine has reimagined the child care model. All qualified employees at Imagine are part owners of the company. Employees work toward ownership immediately, which means their voices are heard in the classroom as well as the board room, they will receive a retirement benefit without paying any contributions to the fund themselves, and they share in the financial success of the company.MORE ABOUT LAURA TULCHINLaura Tulchin has spent a decade in management consulting in New York at the firms Boston Consulting Group and Exiger, where she helped clients strengthen their ESG programs, manage complex risks and improve governance processes. She holds an MBA from Columbia University, an MA from the State University of Rio de Janeiro and a BA from Georgetown University. She was a Fulbright scholar in Rio de Janeiro, where she studied affirmative action policies. Laura is the mother of two daughters under 4 years old.

Megan Ryan

REM Impact

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram