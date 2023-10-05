Prince El Hassan Bin Talal Calls For Data-Driven Municipal Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - His Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal, President of the Higher Council for Science and Technology, emphasized the significance of a development strategy rooted in accurate information and a civilized framework for addressing differences.This perspective was shared during a dialogue session titled "The Developmental Role of Municipalities of the Capital Governorate," which he presided over on Wednesday.The session, attended by Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Krishan, Minister of Environment Muawiyah Radaida, regional mayors, and various experts, saw Prince El Hassan reiterate the importance of a comprehensive information system centered on concrete knowledge and mapping.Highlighting the distinction between deprivation and poverty, His Highness underscored the necessity of understanding such nuances and addressing them in a civilized manner.Krishan noted the evolving role of municipalities, shifting from mere service providers to developmental agents, a change inspired by royal directives and initiatives like the Distinguished Municipality Award from the King Abdullah II Center for Excellence.Despite challenges posed by the pandemic, Krishan expressed optimism about the municipalities' resilience and adaptability.Minister Radaida championed the adoption of green solutions at the municipal level, emphasizing the global urgency of environmental challenges and climate change. He advocated for projects that bolster the resilience of vulnerable communities in Jordan, particularly in water and agriculture sectors.The session also featured insights from industry and research experts. Iyad Abu Haltam of the Amman Chamber of Industry highlighted the need for a robust investment database to ensure project sustainability.Oroub Abed discussed the potential of leveraging the expertise of the Syrian refugee community in Sahab, numbering over 140,000, for developmental purposes.Gender specialist Khawla Hassan emphasized community consultations in project prioritization, advocating for an inclusive approach that safeguards human dignity and prevents gender-based violence.