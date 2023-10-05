PM Attends World Teachers' Day Ceremony

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Thursday attended the annual honoring ceremony for teachers, which was held by the Ministry of Education on the occasion of World Teachers' Day.In his speech during the ceremony, the Prime Minister lauded the great status of male and female teachers, as "no title or job is more prestigious than that of a teacher," pointing out to their special place in the heart and conscience of His Majesty King Abdullah, and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.Khasawneh said that "the World Teacher's Day deserves to be given a special stature due to the great status of the teacher, and the sanctity, importance, and value of his role in our society, and in all human societies throughout history, and I extend a greeting of appreciation, reverence, and pride to every male and female teacher throughout our beloved nation, (for their efforts) in teaching our students."Khasawneh reaffirmed the government's absolute belief in the teachers' role in developing the nation as they represent the ideal tool of influence and positive change.He added that the government is constantly developing plans aimed at enhancing teachers' role and status, and rewarding the distinguished among them, by implementing the teacher ranks system, which achieves justice and equality, and rewards the distinguished and persistent, in addition to developing rehabilitation and empowerment programs, which contribute to enhancing teachers' capabilities and reflecting positively on their performance, "and on the performance of our male and female students as well."Khasawneh further added that the government will continue to implement plans to develop the educational process at all levels, of which teachers are the main focus. It will also continue to develop teachers' rehabilitation and empowerment programs, in addition to moving forward in developing the school environment and curricula, to keep pace with technical and cognitive progress across the world.In this regard, the Prime Minister extended his sincere thanks to the Ministry of Education, the National Center for Curriculum Development, and the Queen Rania Teacher Academy (QRTA) for their efforts in caring for and empowering teachers and developing the educational process.Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister congratulated the honored teachers for their contributions, reiterating his sincere congratulations to every male and female teacher throughout the Kingdom, on the occasion of World Teacher's Day.