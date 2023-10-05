Prince El Hassan Bin Talal Launches Rehabilitation Project For Sahab Street

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 5 (Petra) - His Royal Highness Prince El Hassan bin Talal launched the rehabilitation project for Hassan bin Talal Street in Sahab, east of Amman, on Wednesday.This endeavor is a component of the Municipal Services and Social Adaptation Project, funded by the World Bank and the Canadian government.The event saw the presence of notable figures including Deputy Prime Minister Tawfiq Krishan, Minister of Local Administration, Minister of Environment Muawiyah Radaida, and the Canadian Ambassador to Jordan, Tarik Ali Khan.His Highness was presented with the proposed environmentally-friendly design for the street, encompassing a market and various shops.In a meeting that followed, Prince El Hassan emphasized the project's significance in the broader vision for Sahab's development. He highlighted the importance of understanding multifaceted deprivations and the need for collaborative efforts to formulate policies addressing them.The mayor of Sahab, Abbas Maharmeh, remarked on the transformation of the street, noting its evolution from a congested area to a sought-after destination, thanks to the input and wishes of the local community.Ambassador Khan, meanwhile, underscored the broader implications of such urban revitalization projects, emphasizing their potential to spur economic activity and enhance safety, especially for women and children.He lauded Jordan's efforts in hosting refugees and reaffirmed Canada's unwavering support for the Kingdom, stating, "We are not just launching a rehabilitation project for a road. We are paving the way for a brighter future for the entire municipality."