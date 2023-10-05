Avenida Carrollton Begins Preleasing For Area's First-Of Its-Kind Active Adult 55+ Community

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Partners is excited to announce the launch of pre-leasing and private tours for Avenida Carrollton , the area's first active adult 55+ community that features both

boutique apartments and designer villas.

The leasing center, with villa models available to tour, is now open every day. The first villa move-ins will be in November with apartment homes available next Spring.

Avenida Carrollton, the area's first Actve Adult 55+ community, is now open for tours and accepting pre-leases.

"Avenida Carrollton was designed to provide residents the experience of a

maintenance, and

carefree lifestyle while also offering daily fitness/wellness classes, educational opportunities and an array of social gatherings in a 5-star resort-like setting unlike anywhere else in the greater Dallas metro," said Karen Peel, VP of Avenida Partners. "It's an opportunity every day for our residents to live their optimal life, have fun and feel "forever young".

In addition to the social calendar , the gated community offers an unparalleled amenity package in the 13,500 square foot clubhouse and over an acre of landscaped courtyards and pocket parks throughout the community. Residents can enjoy an outdoor experience with garden -to-table dining harvested from the community garden, relax poolside under the stars by the fireplace with friends and neighbors in the Oasis pool courtyard, or challenge their friends to a game of pickleball. The one-of-a-kind community also offers a private event kitchen and dining, a creative arts studio, a spa & salon, saltwater pool and spa, a wellness studio with yoga and dance classes, a meditation lawn for outdoor fitness among many more.

Developed by the national award-winning development company Avenida Partners, the Avenida Carrollton neighborhood offers 155 boutique one- and two-bedroom apartment homes as well as 48 duplex and triplex villas that offer private garage entries and yards. After building 12 luxurious active adult communities across the U.S., Avenida is bringing the best features to this Texas flagship community.

The community is professionally managed by Greystar, and is located in the Castle Hills neighborhood, the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex's most convenient location with nearby shopping-like Sprouts Farmers Market for groceries-dining, entertainment and medical offices, including Carrollton Regional Medical Center. Avenida Carrollton is situated just 20 minutes from DFW and 30 minutes to Globe Life Field and AT&T stadium in Arlington and American Airlines Stadium by car for professional sports fans.

For more information, or to join the Avenida Carrollton VIP list, please visit avenidacarrollton .

Avenida Partners -

The award-winning Avenida team specializes in the development of vibrant active adult communities that are thoughtfully designed and expertly constructed for the new generation of seniors. Avenida communities provide the things that matter most in creating a home that promotes a healthy, active, and engaged lifestyle. Avenida Partners' portfolio is comprised of over 2,000 units and 2 million square feet of living and social spaces, with each one of the communities reflecting the unique architecture of the local neighborhood.

SOURCE Greystar