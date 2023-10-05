Talquin Electric Cooperative Dedicates Three Solar Facilities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The three solar projects, Hilliardville, Hinson and Bristol, total approximately 7 MWAC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Members of Talquin Electric Cooperative are now getting the clean, cost-effective energy benefits from 7 MWAC of solar energy, enough electricity to power approximately 1,400 homes. Officials from the cooperative, along with Seminole Electric Cooperative, Origis Energy and local community leaders dedicated the three new solar facilities this week.

The projects are Hinson Solar, a 4 MWAC project, located in Gadsden County, FL; Hilliardville Solar, a 2 MWAC project, located in Wakulla County; and Bristol Solar, with a capacity rating of 0.63 MWAC, located in Liberty County.

All three projects were developed, constructed and are owned by Origis Energy. Each will deliver clean energy at competitive rates under Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) executed between Seminole Electric Cooperative, Talquin's wholesale power provider, and Origis.

"These three projects represent a significant step forward and we are excited to provide predictable, affordable, clean electricity to our Members," said Tracy Bensley, General Manager of Talquin Electric Cooperative. "Bringing these projects to fruition will generate enough clean energy to replace fossil fuel-generated electricity for up to 1,400 homes in our area while ensuring stable rates for our Members and shielding them from the fluctuations of traditional fuel costs."

During construction, each plant employed approximately 30 workers with a combined direct local economic benefit of an estimated $1.6 million. Over the lifetime of the plants, they will generate an additional estimated $2.2 million in direct economic benefits combined.



"I am proud to be here today on behalf of Seminole to celebrate Talquin's solar site dedications," said Lisa Johnson, CEO and General Manager of Seminole Electric. "Seminole is excited to support Talquin's initiative to bring more solar energy to its consumer-members."

At each location, native grasses and plants that will provide berries for wildlife were used as part of the vegetative buffer.

"We are pleased to provide affordable, renewable energy to the homes and businesses of Talquin Members," said Josh Teigiser, Managing Director of Distributed Power for Origis Energy.

"It's been a pleasure working with both Talquin and Seminole to get these projects energized, and we look forward to providing their Members with reliable, clean power for years to come."

About Talquin Electric Cooperative

Talquin is a Member-owned, not-for-profit electric cooperative serving more than 55,000 homes and businesses across Gadsden, Leon, Liberty, and Wakulla counties. Talquin Electric's service area stretches over 2,600 square miles and is headquartered in Gadsden County. Talquin provides electric, water, and wastewater services and is a National Rural Electric Cooperative Association member, including 900 electric cooperatives across America. Talquin Electric Cooperative, Inc. is an equal opportunity provider and employer. For more information, visit

About Seminole Electric Cooperative

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Seminole is one of the country's largest generation and transmission cooperatives. Its purpose is to provide essential wholesale services to its Members through a balanced, diversified portfolio of safe, affordable, responsible, and reliable energy resources. Seminole and its nine distribution cooperative Members collectively serve 1.9 million individuals and businesses in 42 Florida counties. For more information, visit

About Origis Energy

Origis Energy is bringing clean and cost effective solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen solutions within reach for utility, commercial and industrial as well as public sector clients. The Origis team has worked to ensure the interests of all stakeholders are upheld in 170 projects worldwide totaling more than 5 GW to date of developed solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen capacity. Headquartered in Miami, FL, Origis Energy delivers excellence in solar, energy storage and clean hydrogen development, financing, engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations & maintenance for investors and clean energy consumers in the U.S. For more information, visit

SOURCE Origis Energy