Small Cells Segment Poised For Remarkable Growth In The Radio Access Network Market

The global radio access network market, estimated at $35.3 billion in 2022, is projected to witness significant growth, reaching a size of $51.7 billion by 2030. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.

In today's rapidly evolving global business landscape, staying informed about industry trends and market dynamics is crucial. Within the radio access network (RAN) sector, the global market is experiencing substantial growth. To navigate and succeed in this dynamic environment, the Radio Access Network Market Research Report serves as a valuable resource, providing comprehensive insights into market dynamics, competitive landscapes, challenges, and opportunities.

The report highlights a market set for robust expansion in key regions, including the United States, China, Japan, Canada, and Germany. It presents in-depth analysis of segments such as small cells and macro cells. Notably, the small cells segment is projected to achieve a remarkable 13.9% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching $14.6 billion by the end of the analysis period, while the macro cells segment is estimated to experience growth at a 3.4% CAGR over the next eight years.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with cautious optimism for the coming years. The United States, despite experiencing slower GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions, has successfully overcome the recession threat. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity.

China is expected to witness substantial GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government revises its zero-COVID policy. India remains on track to become a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the war in Ukraine, slower-than-expected global inflation decline, and ongoing food and fuel inflation in developing nations. High retail inflation continues to impact consumer confidence and spending.

Governments are addressing these challenges, which is boosting market sentiments. As governments work to combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation may slow down and impact economic activity. The regulatory landscape is evolving, with increasing pressure to incorporate climate change considerations into economic decisions.

Despite potential challenges to corporate investments due to inflation concerns and weaker demand, the rise of new technologies offers opportunities. Technologies such as generative AI, applied AI, machine learning, next-generation software development, Web3, cloud and edge computing, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies beyond electrification and renewables have the potential to drive substantial incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

In this mixed economic environment, businesses that exhibit resilience and adaptability will find opportunities amid challenges, positioning themselves for future success.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Radio Access Network: A Bright Building Block of Wireless Telecommunication

Global Economic Update

World Shifts to an Endemic COVID-19 Strategy With Focus on Multilateral Approach to Managing Future Pandemics

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Subdued Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions"

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Russia-Ukraine War, the Primary Culprit Responsible for the Hardships

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Global Economy Faces a Tough Climb Towards Recovery Made Rockier by the War, Anti-Inflation Fiscal Policies & Slower Than Desirable Easing of Inflationary Pressures: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Pandemic Creates Volatile Landscape for 5G RAN Market

Global Market Outlook

Factors Influencing Growth Trajectory of RAN Market

RAN Market to Witness Slower Growth

5G Network Technology and Small Cell: Segments Powering Growth of RAN Market

Asia-Pacific Maintains Lead on Global Radio Access Network Market

Competition

Radio Access Network (RAN) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Global 5G RAN Market-Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E) Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Demand for Wireless Broadband Services with High-Capacity and Fast Networks to Boost Growth

Global Mobile Data Traffic in Exabytes Per Month for 2020, 2023 and 2026

Growing Number of Internet Users Primes the World for the Networking Age: Number of Internet Users Worldwide (In Million) for Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by Network Type

Ubiquitous Smartphone Ownership and Surging Demand for High-Speed Data Communications Present Growth Potential

Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

Global Mobile Data Traffic Per Smartphone (in GB per Month) by Region/Country for 2022 and 2028

Market to Benefit from Increased Network Densification

Continuous Investments into 5G Network Technology to Drive Market Gains

Global 5G Infrastructure Spending (In US$ Million) for Years 2019 through 2023

5G RAN Market Enjoys High-Speed Journey on Digital Highway

Modernization of RAN Imperative for Proliferation of 5G Network Technology

6G Massive RAN to Proliferate with the Help of AI-Enabling Technologies

4G/LTE & Its Impact on Mobile Communication Networks Influences Market Dynamics

Global Mobile Network Technology Mix (%) for 2021 and 2025

Mobile Network Technology Mix by Region/Country: 2023E

Rise in Private LTE Networks Augurs Well for the Market

Open RAN Set to Emerge as the Future of Networking

Despite Slow Advances Globally, Japan Remains an Exception in Open RAN Implementations

Major Challenges in Implementation of Open RAN

vRAN: A Scalable and Flexible Approach to RAN Deployment

C-RAN: Opportunities and Challenges for the Future

Increasing Use of IoT and Internet-Connected Smart Devices Enhances Need for RAN Solutions to Ensure Network Densification

Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Rapid Pace of Urbanization to Enhance Need for RANs

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 2000, 2020 & 2050 Focus on Indoor Coverage Enhances Focus on Network Capacity Improvements through RANs

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

