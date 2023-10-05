(MENAFN- KNN India) Centre To Establish National Turmeric Board

New Delhi, Oct 5 (KNN) The union government on Wednesday notified the constitution of the National Turmeric Board.

The National Turmeric Board will focus on the development and growth of turmeric and turmeric products in the country.

It will provide leadership on turmeric related matters, augment the efforts, and facilitate greater coordination with Spices Board and other Government agencies in development and growth of the turmeric sector.







The Board will aim to increase awareness about the health benefits of turmeric and it will help develop new markets internationally to increase exports, promote research and development into new products, and develop on our traditional knowledge for value-added turmeric products.

It will especially focus on capacity building and skill development of turmeric growers for harnessing greater benefits out of value addition.

The Board's activities into research, market development, increasing consumption, and value addition will also ensure that our growers and processors continue to maintain their pre-eminent position in the global markets as exporters of high-quality turmeric and turmeric products.

As per an official statement, the Board shall have a Chairperson to be appointed by the Central Government, members fr0m the Ministry of AYUSH, Departments of Pharmaceuticals,

Agriculture & Farmers Welfare,

Commerce & Industry of the Union Government,

senior State Government representatives fr0m three states,

epresentatives of turmeric farmers and exporters, and have a Secretary to be appointed by the Department of Commerce.

India is the largest producer, consumer and exporter of turmeric in the world. In the year 2022-23, an area of 3.24 lakh ha was under turmeric cultivation in India with a production of 11.61 lakh tonnes (over 75 per cent of global turmeric production).

India has more than 62 per cent share of world trade in turmeric.

(KNN Bureau)