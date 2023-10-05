Amir Receives Phone Call From President Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from the President the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

At the outset of the call, HE President of Kazakhstan congratulated HH the Amir on the inauguration of the Horticultural Expo 2023 Doha, wishing the State of Qatar's more success.

For his part, HH the Amir thanked HE the President for his congratulations and kind sentiment, wishing him good health and happiness, and for bilateral relations further development and growth.

The call also dealt with bilateral relations, the means to enhance them, in addition to discussing a regional and international issues of joint interest.