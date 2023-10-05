Kinaxis Drives Digital Transformation For Premium Automotive Brand

(MENAFN- AETOSWire)

(BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis (TSX: KXS), the global leader in supply chain management, is bringing its patented technique of concurrency to Volvo Cars, leading the Swedish-manufacturer's supply chain operations into a new era of safety, innovation, and electrification. The Kinaxis RapidResponse® platform will empower Volvo Cars' supply chain professionals to make faster and more accurate decisions – even as the automotive industry continues to face uncertainty.

Kinaxis is trusted by top automotive brands and demonstrates a robust understanding of the unique pressures facing the industry through its solution offerings. The global shift to electric vehicles is a current industry focus, as companies need to balance the adoption of electric vehicles with regional sustainability policies. It is critical for automotive organizations to have end-to-end visibility to understand customer demand, maximize resource allocation, and minimize waste.

“We take pride in working with industry leaders like Volvo Cars and playing a role in their commitment to creating safe, innovative vehicles that strive to do better for the planet,” said Claire Rychlewski, executive vice president of global field sales at Kinaxis .“We're excited to work together in helping them continue to deliver their premium customer experience.”

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is the global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

