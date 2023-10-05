Netcracker Celebrates 30 Years As A Trusted Partner To Communications Service Providers Around The World

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Netcracker Technology announced today that it has reached the significant milestone of 30 years since the company was incorporated in Massachusetts. As Netcracker celebrates this achievement, it looks back to where it started and, more importantly, how it has thrived, innovated and delivered value to its global customer base over the past three decades.

Netcracker began operations in 1993 offering network inventory and management software. Through the hard work and perseverance of its employees and strong partnerships with its customers and stakeholders, the company has become the global market leader in BSS and OSS and has made significant contributions in the areas of cloud-native, microservices-based solutions, virtualization, automation and, most recently, GenAI for the telecom industry.

This year, Netcracker is also celebrating the 15th anniversary of its acquisition by NEC Corporation. This unprecedented and extremely successful partnership between a young, agile company and a global powerhouse provided Netcracker access to capital for acquisitions and internal investments, worldwide resources for accelerated growth and NEC's solutions and research and development capabilities.

“Netcracker has been a pioneering organization for three decades, which is why NEC continues to commit significant resources to support its efforts,” said Takayuki Morita, President and CEO of NEC.“Together, NEC and Netcracker share a deep commitment to innovation, customer centricity and employee satisfaction, which leads to long-term growth and success.”

“Netcracker's journey from a single product vendor to its position as a leader in the telecom software space today has been remarkable,” said Patrick Kelly, Founder, Partner and Principal Analyst at Appledore Research.“I've been following the company since the very beginning, and I believe Netcracker's ability to innovate and stay ahead of the market as well as its solid delivery capability should keep it operating at the very highest level across all domains.”

Today, Netcracker is a trusted partner to service providers around the world, guiding them through large-scale digital transformations as they modernize their operations and make the leap to becoming techcos, gain the ability to deliver more innovative offerings, become more operationally efficient and better collaborate with partners across the ecosystem.

“It's gratifying to see how far we've come from our humble beginnings to becoming an undisputed industry leader and strategic partner to more than 250 service providers and cable operators around the world,” said Andrew Feinberg, Chairman and CEO of Netcracker.“We are honored to partner with innovative technology leaders to accelerate their digital transformations and are honored by the trust placed in us by our customers. I would also like to recognize our talented employees around the globe who are truly responsible for our success. We are excited to reach this special anniversary, but we are even more thrilled by what the future holds.”

