AUD/USD Forecast: Looks Weak But Attempts Recovery

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The AUD/USD displayed a notable rally during Wednesday's trading session, only to encounter a familiar obstacle at the lower boundary of a previously observed wedge pattern.

Traders have been closely monitoring the 0.6350 level, which remains a significant focal point in the market. Breaking above this level could potentially trigger a 50 PIP upswing towards the 0.64 level.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

However, amidst this backdrop, it is crucial to acknowledge that the Australian dollar's strength is wavering. Signs of exhaustion in the market continue to attract selling pressure. Despite being in proximity to historical support levels, the overall sentiment remains bearish. Notably, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average has consistently acted as a formidable resistance barrier and is on a downward trajectory, further strengthening the belief that it will be a challenging level for the market to breach. Should the 50-day EMA be surpassed, it could pave the way for a potential move toward the historically significant 0.66 level.

In the global currency landscape, the US dollar maintains its status as the preferred safe-haven currency. Consequently, it is rational to expect a retracement towards the US dollar eventually. The current rally in the Australian dollar appears to be more of a relief rally than a sustainable trend reversal. Therefore, it would be unwise to anticipate a prolonged upward movement Should Remain Vigilant

Looking ahead, the 0.62 level looms as a critical support level, marking the swing low from several months ago. A break below this level could potentially lead to a significant downturn for the Australian dollar. The impending release of job data on Friday is expected to exert a substantial influence on the currency's direction. Traders should exercise caution and maintain reasonable position sizes, considering the anticipated high levels of volatility on short-term charts. Moreover, the long-term outlook for the Australian dollar appears decidedly negative at present.

In conclusion, the recent rally in the Australian dollar may seem promising, but it should be viewed with caution. The currency faces strong headwinds due to its inherent weakness and the prevalence of the US dollar as the safe-haven choice. Traders should remain vigilant, as market dynamics can shift rapidly, especially in response to economic data releases. In this environment, a prudent approach would be to“fade the rally" when dealing with the Australian dollar.

Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the best Australian forex brokers to check out.