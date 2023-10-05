GBP/USD Forecast: Shows Signs Of Recovery Against US Dollar

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/USD staged a noteworthy rally against the US dollar during Wednesday's trading session, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment.

After a prolonged downward trend, it appears that profit-taking has entered the picture, with traders seeking to capitalize on recent declines. Additionally, the looming jobs report scheduled for Friday is prompting some market participants to flatten their positions. It's worth noting that a substantial portion of the market currently holds short positions on the British pound, adding an element of uncertainty to its trajectory.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

The 1.2250 level is likely to serve as a resistance point, as a shooting star pattern has previously formed at this level. Beyond that, the 1.2350 level holds considerable market memory and could also pose a hurdle for the pound's upward momentum. Additionally, traders are closely watching the "death cross," which occurred when the 50-Day Exponential Moving Averag crossed below the 200-Day EMA. This technical indicator often garners attention from longer-term traders as it suggests a prolonged downtrend. However, the practical significance of this pattern remains to be seen, although it tends to generate headlines Patient

It's important to keep in mind that the period leading up to the release of Non-Farm Payroll data can exert significant influence on market dynamics. As a result, the potential upside for the British pound may be limited in the short term, and a return to consolidation is a likely scenario. Given these circumstances, it could be prudent to remain on the sidelines and consider closing any existing short positions. Breaking above the 1.2350 level would necessitate a reevaluation of the situation, but the current market conditions do not favor such a development. Over the longer term, the pound may continue its descent towards the 1.1850 level. This journey, however, is unlikely to be a swift one, so exercising patience in this environment is advisable.

In the end, the British pound exhibited a noteworthy rally against the US dollar, marking a potential reversal of its recent downtrend. Resistance levels at 1.2250 and 1.2350 are key areas to watch, while the "death cross" has attracted attention from traders. The impending jobs report will likely play a significant role in shaping market sentiment. With limited upside potential in the short term, a return to consolidation is a probable outcome, and patience may prove valuable in navigating this currency pair's choppiness.

Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best regulated forex brokers UKin the industry for you.