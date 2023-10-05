Natural Gas Forecast: Reachs Higher To Test Resistance

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas futures market currently hovers at the significant $3.00 level, which carries psychological weight in the markets.

This level has recently acted as a ceiling, and simultaneously, the 200-day Exponential Moving Average approaches, adding to the significance of this zone. As the market approaches this critical juncture, a fierce battle for dominance seems inevitable. However, several factors warrant consideration when assessing the outlook for natural gas.

First and foremost, the impending uptick in demand over the coming months cannot be ignored. Traders will inevitably factor in the likelihood of a cold winter, contributing to increased demand for heating. Furthermore, the uncertainty surrounding the European Union's gas supply, apart from liquefied natural gas imports from the United States, is poised to impact this market significantly. As such, these factors are poised to drive natural gas prices higher than usual during the upcoming winter season.

Beneath the surface, the 50-Day EMA wields its influence, adding another layer of complexity to the market's dynamics. It's essential to view this market through the lens of ongoing external pressures and the persistent challenges that shape its trajectory. The unresolved conflict in Ukraine suggests that access to Russian natural gas remains uncertain for the winter. Although the Norwegians have increased production efforts, they cannot match Russia's production capacity. Additionally, the West African pipelines face uncertainty due to recent political upheavals. Given these considerations, the natural gas market is poised for a volatile but potentially positive winter Seems Promising

From an investment perspective, embracing unleveraged positions appears to be a prudent strategy. This approach allows for patience in waiting for potential breakouts and minimizes exposure to excessive risk. The ultimate target for this market may well be the $5 level, offering a promising outlook for natural gas. In fact, I believe this might be a bit conservative in this environment.

Ultimately, the natural gas market currently grapples with the $3.00 level, a significant psychological barrier. Several factors, including increased winter demand and European supply uncertainties, are poised to drive prices higher. The influence of the 200-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA further complicate the market's dynamics. Amid ongoing external pressures, it appears that a volatile but positive winter for natural gas lies ahead. Investors adopting unleveraged positions may find this market appealing, with a potential target at the $5 level on the horizon.

